EastEnders has been axed and removed from Monday evenings TV schedule. The BBC One soap will not air at its usual time slot at 7:30 pm on BBC One, leaving fans wondering when it will be back on TV screens.

Soap fans have been left out again as Euro 2024 takes over tonight's prime-time TV schedule. Match of the Day’s live coverage of the Croatia vs Italy game will start from 7:30 pm and kick off begin at 8:00 pm.

Over the past few weeks EastEnders has moved over to BBC Two so that soap fans don't miss out on any of the drama. However, Monday night's (June 24) episode has now been completely cancelled to make room for the Albania vs Spain match.

The good news is EastEnders will return to our TV screens on Tuesday and will air on BBC Two from 7:30 pm.

The football competition will continue to affect the normal TV schedule with ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale being axed on Tuesday. Coverage of the England vs Slovenia game will start on ITV1 from 6:45pm. Emmerdale will return on Thursday Corrie will be back on Friday both with another hour long episodes to make up for any missed.

The final of Euro 2024 will be on Sunday July 14 so expect more changes to come. We will keep you updated daily so you never miss out on your favourite soap opera.

