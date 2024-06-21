Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollyoaks icon Stephanie Waring has revealed she has suffered a nasty injury following gym session. The actress, 46, told fans “the gym is officially dangerous.”

In an Instagram video the Hollyoaks veteran covered her mouth and explained what had happened. She said: “So I was doing a hip thrust with a 36kg weight and it rolled up my body and onto my face, I now not only have a split lip, but a gaping hole between my gum and my bottom lip.”

Stephanie Waring moved her hand away to show her bloody lip and added “"I can't even open my mouth. I mean... what the f***.”

The video then cuts to the actress looking glamorous whilst filming her last scenes for the Channel 4 soap. Stephanie, wearing a deep red lip said: “So this lip colour is how we disguise said lip split in the acting world. It's very dramatic - what do you think?”

In April, the legendary actress announced she had been axed from the show amid a major cast cull. Stephanie has played Cindy Cunningham in the soap for over 28 years.

Since the production company Lime Pictures revealed there would be cut backs in February, over 20 actors have either left or been axed from the show.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.