Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring left with ‘gaping hole’ after nasty gym injury
In an Instagram video the Hollyoaks veteran covered her mouth and explained what had happened. She said: “So I was doing a hip thrust with a 36kg weight and it rolled up my body and onto my face, I now not only have a split lip, but a gaping hole between my gum and my bottom lip.”
Stephanie Waring moved her hand away to show her bloody lip and added “"I can't even open my mouth. I mean... what the f***.”
The video then cuts to the actress looking glamorous whilst filming her last scenes for the Channel 4 soap. Stephanie, wearing a deep red lip said: “So this lip colour is how we disguise said lip split in the acting world. It's very dramatic - what do you think?”
In April, the legendary actress announced she had been axed from the show amid a major cast cull. Stephanie has played Cindy Cunningham in the soap for over 28 years.
Since the production company Lime Pictures revealed there would be cut backs in February, over 20 actors have either left or been axed from the show.
