Actress and Comedian Emily Atack gives birth to baby boy as celebrity pals congratulate The Inbetweeners star
Emily shared the adorable picture of new born son on Instagram and revealed his name in the caption which read: “We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true”
Several of her celebrity pals rushed to the comments to congratulate the star. Former This Morning star Holly Willoughby wrote: “Congratulations… just gorgeous.” Britain's Got Talent Judge Amanda Holden added: “This is just brilliant ❤️” and Stacey Dooley wrote: “Yesyesyesyesyesyesyes ❤️.”
Emily Atack announced she was pregnant with her first child in December last year. A few months later during a live interview with BBC One, she announced she was having a boy.
According to reports, the actress started dating Alistair Garner last year. The couple sparked controversy over their new romance when it was revealed they were step cousins. However their happiness as a new family is clear to see.
Emily is best know for her role as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the E4 comedy series The Inbetweeners. Since then she has become a documentary film maker covering topics such as online abuse and sexual harassment.
Her mother is famous actress Kate Robbins and both starred in the TV comedy series The Emily Atack Show.
