In the Instagram video clip Sally Ann Matthews explained: “I chose to get on an airplane because I’m particularly quiet at work. I’ve got like a million years off, so I chose to go on an airplane. I’ve been to Cyprus twice in the past five weeks and we landed last night and we came back.
“My next holiday plans are on Saturday, we’re going to go off on the boat. And then I’m going to just chill on the boat and do nowt, pretty much. And then I’m going to go back to Cyprus, and do nowt. And at some point I might get a job and someone might employ me, potentially.”
When asked if she has left the soap Sally said: “Have you left the street? Hmm. Hang on, next question. You’re not going to be seeing Jenny for quite a long while. So that’s that.”
The actress made her Coronation Street debut in 1986 as Alan Bradley’s troubled daughter. She stayed with the soap until 1991 before making her big comeback in 2015. Fans now feat that the actress - who has also previously starred in Emmerdale - has been axed from the show.
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The UEFA Euros 2024 may affect some of these times and dates.
