Why is Coronation Street and Emmerdale not on TV tonight? Soaps are pulled from normal time slots
and live on Freeview channel 276
Unfortunately due to the Euro 2024 games, soap fans will miss out on watching their favourite shows as normal. Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be removed from the usual 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm slot and replaced with ITV1 coverage of the Spain vs Italy match which starts from 7:15 pm.
The good news is the soaps will return to ITV1 on Friday in their normal time slots. Coronation Street will air a special hour long episode to make up for any missed episodes. Coverage of the Euros will be split between BBC One and ITV until the final which will be Sunday July 14.
In case you didn’t already know, England are also playing on Thursday (June 20). The team will be playing against Denmark in their second game of the competition and will air on BBC One from 4:00 pm (kick off at 5:00 pm). This means that EastEnders will also be affected and will be moved over to BBC Two at its usual time.
Live coverage of the Euro games will be split between BBC One and ITV until the final which will be Sunday July 14. We will keep you updated with any changes to the soaps so you don't miss out on any of the drama.
