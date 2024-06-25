Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bad news for soap fans as the UEFA Euro 2024 continues to affect the TV schedule causing both Coronation Street and Emmerdale to be cancelled tonight

The football competition will see England play Slovenia on ITV from 6:45 pm but if you're not a fan of the football, what else is there to watch on TV tonight? We have curated a list of everything else on all of the TV channels that isn’t football related. BBC One’s TV schedule is also being affected by the Euro 2024. Tonight you can watch The Repair Shop and The Great British Sewing Bee whilst on BBC Two, you can watch EastEnders and Your Home Made Perfect.

Channel 4 will air Bake Off: The Professionals and Surgeons a chance at Life whilst over on Channel 5, they have The Yorkshire Vet and Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure when the football is on.

Still not sure to watch? Head over to the streaming platforms. If you haven't already, now is the time to binge watch season three of Bridgerton on Netflix, season four of The Boys on Prime Video or House of Dragon Season two on Sky Atlantic.

Already checked those ones off your list, what about these new releases on Netflix? Trigger Warning is a new movie starring Jessica Alba who plays a special forces commando. Or the new documentary Black Barbie which tells the story of the first ever black Barbie doll.

Don't worry if you are not a fan of football or even soap operas, there is still plenty to watch that will keep you entertained all night long. If in doubt you can always just watch Friends again for the millionth time.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.