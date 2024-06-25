Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lorraine Kelly took a moment during her daytime TV show to send a heartfelt message to her daughter.

The ITV presenter has been vocal about her excitement for soon becoming a grandmother - and can now add another family title to her bow.

Rosie, who is pregnant with her first child with her partner Steve, announced her engagement in a touching social media post over the weekend. Lorraine paused her show to share the happy news with her audience.

During the transition from Good Morning Britain to her eponymous show, hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray chatted with Kelly, jokingly mentioning they would skip the recent football news - after Lorraine’s beloved Scotland was eliminated from the Euros - and instead focus on the joyful engagement announcement.

When asked if she had any good news after the bleak Scotland results, Lorraine said: "Rosie and her Steve got engaged, which is fantastic - he is wonderful. He asked Steve permission, went down on one knee. It’s quite confusing Susanna, it’s quite confusing. When I shout Steve they both turn around."

Rosie, currently enjoying a babymoon with her fiance, took to social media to share her excitement. She said: "There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94. The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring. Going for a lie down now."

Lorraine also expressed her delight in the comments, celebrating the addition of two new family members. She wrote: "So happy - it’s such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a grand daughter."

