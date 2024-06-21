Lorraine Kelly missing from ITV programme as Christine Lampard forced to step in
The Scottish presenter, 64, has an eponymous daytime show on ITV that runs between Good Morning Britain and This Morning. But today (June 21), the show’s intro played and the camera panned to her sofa, but Lorraine was nowhere to be seen.
Instead, Christine Lampard was called upon to deputise in her absence - as she often does when Lorraine takes a break from presenting her show. Typically, Lorraine takes breaks around holidays such as Easter and the summer break.
But it is currently unknown why Lorraine was not present today, leaving viewers to speculate about her absence.
There is no word on social media about why she was unable to present today’s show. However, one of her recent posts indicates that an extended leave of absence could be imminent.
Taking to Instagram yesterday (June 20) Lorraine posted a video of her daughter Rosie, and her wardrobe of baby clothes ahead of her new arrival. Rosie is pregnant and Lorraine is set to become a grandmother, something she has spoken about with great excitement in the past.
In the post she said: “This is so gorgeous - getting close now - beyond excited.”
When Rosie gives birth, it is likely that Lorraine may take some time off to support her daughter and granddaughter as they adjust to their new lives.
