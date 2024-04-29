Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ITV stalwart Lorraine Kelly will be taking a break from the world of daytime television this summer. The Scottish presenter, 64, is planning to take the summer holidays for some ‘me-time’ it would seem, not long after taking the Easter holidays off too.

But while Christine Lampard stepped in recently to fill her shoes, it will be a different presenter entirely once the sun’s got its hat on. Instead, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage will be gracing our screens, according to ITV producers.

Visage, 55, has been touted as the “perfect fit” for the show, and is expected to join the eponymous show’s regular roster of stand-in hosts.

An account on X has been monitoring how much Lorraine Kelly actually presents her own show. Called @LorraineKWatch, it reports that as of today (April 29) she has hosted 57 of 85 shows this year - an appearance record of 67 per cent.

Speaking to the Mirror, an inside source said: “ITV has lined up Michelle Visage as a part-time host for its morning chat show Lorraine. She will be hosting the show during a one-off summertime special. She joins the show in a bid to keep it interesting over the summer months.

“Michelle is thrilled to have been given this opportunity. She's a natural presenter and a huge fan of the show so it's a perfect fit. ITV think she will be a huge hit with fans.”

Pop star, fashion icon and RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

While she spends a lot of her time in the USA for RuPaul’s Drag Race, Visage also plays a role in the UK version of the show, mentoring and judging the show’s drag queens - as well as their outfits and performances. A sharp-tongued judge who isn’t afraid to tell it how it is, audiences also got to see her softer side with her appearances on the likes of Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.