ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly to become a grandmother: "I think it’s an honour"
Daytime telly star Lorraine Kelly has spoken of her excitement - and fears - after her daughter announced she was pregnant.
Returning to her show after taking a two-week break over the Easter holidays, Lorraine was back on our screens today (15 April) with the new title of grandmother. Her daughter, Rosie, revealed on Instagram a couple of weeks ago that she was expecting a child.
Joined on the sofa by Dr Hilary Jones, Lorraine was presented with a mug with the word “granny” on it, as she expressed her joy at soon becoming a grandmother.
Lorraine said: “It’s not about me - you know how some people are funny about being called granny, I’m not at all. I think it’s an honour. My [husband] Steve says I’ve not to interfere too much, and things have changed so much in 29 years.
“It’s lovely and thank you to everybody who has sent such lovely messages. It’s the most exciting thing that’s happened to our family. You can spoil them, fill them with blue Smarties and then give them back.”
Posting about it on Instagram earlier this month, Lorraine said: “The most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve. It’s the best news ever! We could not be more excited - you’re already so loved little one.”
During the Easter holidays, Lorraine was replaced by Christine Lampard, who spent two weeks hosting the show. On ITV’s This Morning, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley were also replaced while they took two weeks off.
