Cat Deeley storms off This Morning sofa after "naughty" comment from ITV co-host Ben Shephard

Co-presenter Ben Shephard was reprimanded by Lorraine Kelly for his “naughty” remark.
Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are the new presenters of ITV's This Morning. (Picture: ITV)Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are the new presenters of ITV's This Morning. (Picture: ITV)
Cat Deeley stormed off the set of This Morning yesterday (April 23) after a lewd comment by co-presenter Ben Shephard.

In the build-up to their ITV show, the pair appeared via video link for a brief segment on Lorraine, to talk about what was coming up on that day’s programme. This is usually a standard affair for both programmes, but took a bit of a turn after “naughty” Ben, 48, made a comment that forced Cat off the sofa.

She, Ben and Lorraine Kelly were discussing the ideas of open relationships and sexual partners when the comment was made.

Lorraine said: “I couldn’t be bothered,” to which Cat replied: “Me neither Lorraine, that's exactly what I said Lorraine.”

Ben then added: “How do you fit it all in, that's what I am going to ask - similar question to yesterday isn't it?” It was at this point that Cat - jokingly - got up and left the sofa, disappearing from shot as she said “bye”.

Ben’s “naughty” comment came the day after he and Cat had interviewed a man with “Britain’s largest penis”. Matt Bar, 40, told the This Morning duo that despite his 12-inch genitals, he was still keen to live a “normal” life. However, he admitted that it had caused some difficulties for him - particularly when it comes to dating.

He said: “It's difficult, because it's not something you really spring on people as a surprise, because it just does scare people away generally. But obviously [you don't want to be] creepy and bring it up too early. How you start that conversation?”

