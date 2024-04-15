TV celebrity chef James Martin was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018.

TV chef James Martin has given culinary fans an update on his ongoing health condition.

The 51-year-old chef appeared on the ITV show hosted by Lorraine Kelly today (15 April) and discussed his successful tour, a project that had been in the making for seven years. But the conversation shifted to his health after being diagnosed with facial cancer in 2018. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment and in 2023 announced he would be “going on a little bit of a break” to get everthing treated.

Lorraine, 64, asked, "Things are good? Everything is good right now?" with James replying positively.

He said: "Yes, the stitches have fallen out, as you know, the last time you were on, I was in the middle of operations. As we speak, the stitches have fallen out of my body at the moment and that's all clear, onwards and upwards!

“Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments."

"I'm really pleased, it's great news,” Lorraine said. Previously, James had openly discussed his battle with facial cancer and the subsequent surgeries, mentioning, "

In a show in Liverpool in November, James took a moment to thank his audience, saying, "On a personal note, I just wanted to say thank you for 30 years of television." He added, "For me personally, I've been through a lot of s**t with cancer but I'm getting sorted at the end of next month. I will be back fighting at the end of February but I'm going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted. I just wanted to say thank you for all your support and all your messages," as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

During Monday's episode of Lorraine, James debuted something new as Lorraine complimented his hat. The chef joked, "This is the first time I've worn a hat on TV, [the] guys there at the back said wear it!" Lorraine added, "I'm loving the hat!"

"People always ask me what the tour is all about and I don't quite know myself even after four tours,” James said. “It's a bit of everything - if you think it's a Saturday morning show, it's not! It's a blend of comedy, music, fast-paced action. Technically, it's one dish every eight minutes, sometimes even every six minutes.”