Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coronation Street legend Sherrie Hewson will make history as she moves to rival soap Hollyoaks for an explosive new storyline.

The actress, 73, is best known for her role as Maureen Holdsworth in ITV soap which she played from 1993 to 206. However, she will make history taking on the role of Martha in Hollyoaks to become the soap's oldest serial killer.

Speaking to The Sun a source said: “Hollyoaks is at its best when there’s a major villain on the loose and Martha is going to top them all. She’s just as twisted as her murderous great-granddaughter Nico. She may be worse. No one’s safe with Martha around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherrie’s character Martha is set to begin her killing spree in September. This is meant to be when the soap leaps forward in time to explain why over 20 characters are missing from the programme.

The actress is also known for her hilarious role as Joyce Temple-Savage in the TV series Benidorm. The actress recently revealed that she would love to see the show on the big screen.

Hollyoaks announced in February that the show would be cut down from five episodes to just three a week and over 20 actors would lose their jobs in major cast cull. In recent weeks Jon-Paul Bell, Matthew James Bailey and Emma Rigby have all quit the channel 4 soap.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.