Hollyoaks actor Jon-Paul Bell who plays Beau Ramsay has allegedly quit the Channel 4 soap after two years. Jon-Paul is the latest star to leave the soap in recent months as part of a huge cast cull.

The actor, 31, has not yet confirmed the news however, a source told The Sun: “His character has been seriously under-used recently - he’s looking forward to booking other jobs and moving forward in his career”

Beau Ramsay arrived in Hollyoaks in 2022 when he turned up as Tony Hutchinson's long lost son from a brief fling with Sarah Ramsey in 1996.

In February the production company Lime Pictures around the soap was being cut from five episodes a week to just three. As well as over 20 cast members would lose their jobs. It seems no one is safe after Hollyoaks veteran Stephanie Waring who has played Cindy Cunningham for over 28 years was axed. Emma Rigby, Jamie Lomas and Ross Adams are all set to leave.

Jon-Paul Bell has previously starred in several TV soaps including Emmerdale, Doctors and Coronation Street as well as Apple TV mini series which starred Austin Butler ‘Masters of Air.’ According to his IMDB profile he has one upcoming project ‘Made in the Eighties’ which is currently in post production. So it looks like he'll be back on screens soon.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

