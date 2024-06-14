Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollyoaks has seen over 20 actors quit or be axed from the show

Hollyoaks actress Emma Rigby is the latest star to quit the channel 4 soap. The actress, 34, who plays Hannah Ashworth, only returned to the soap at the beginning of the year.

According to The Sun Emma has reportedly walked away due to changes in the show. The TV star was originally in the soap from 2005 until 2010. A source told the publication: “It just wasn’t working out for Emma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollyoaks icon Emma Rigby quits less than a year after shock return to Channel 4 soap (Getty) | Getty

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She agreed a long-term return with certain expectations but that all changed. She’s a professional through and through but the changes were too much so she decided to walk away.”

After leaving Hollyoaks, Emma headed over to America where she starred in several rom-com movies including Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Movies 24's A Cinderella Christmas.

Hollyoaks fans were excited to hear in November 2023 that the actress would be returning to the show. However, just a few months later the production company Lime Pictures announced that the show would be cut back from five episodes to three a week and many actors would be cut from the show.

Since the announcement. major actors from the show including Jamie Lomas, Owen Warner and Jamelia have all left the show. Hollyoaks veteran Stephanie Waring who is best known for playing Cindy Cunningham was controversially axed. The actress has played the role of Cindy for over 28 years and many cast members were not happy about the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.