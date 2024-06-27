Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbours fans will be in shock today as Ryan Moloney who has played the iconic role of Jarrod "Toadfish" Rebecchi for 30 years ,has announced he is leaving the Aussie soap.

The actor, 44, shared the news on Instagram. Ryan explained that after 30 years playing Toadie he was “leaving Ramsay Street,” but wanted to thank fans for all the love and support he has received over the past three decades.

It's an emotional day for Neighbours fans, even the ones who haven't watched it for the past few years. The reason is because Toadie leaving really is the end of an era. The character certainly had his fair share of dramatic storylines, including losing his wife Dee Bliss after their car crashed on their way to their honeymoon.

Let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and as we remember classic Neighbours stars from the past few decades.

Forget Kylie (Minogue) and Jason (Donovon) and characters like Harold Bishop and Jim Robinson, these are the actors you really will have definitely forgotten all about.

Ryan Moloney first arrived in Erinsborough in 1995 as a guest role playing Kevin "Stonefish" Rebecchi younger brother. Toadie was best friends with Billy Kennedy (Jesse Spencer) , remember him?

Billy was the youngest child of Dr Karl Kennedy and Susan Kennedy who are both still in the soap. But what about their other two children, the iconic couple also had an older son Malcolm and a daughter Libby. Karl had an affair with his receptionist Sarah Beaumont and Libby married Drew Kirk, now they are both a blast from the past.

You will definitely remember Harold Bishop from across the street but do you remember his ‘nemesis’ Lou Carpenter? Harold and Lou were frenemies before it was even a word, both vowing for Madge Bishop’s affection.

Annalise Hartman arrives in Erinsborough with her friend Beth Brennan (Natalie Imbruglia). The pair are introduced to their landlord Lou and soon after Annalise starts dating Lou, but her mother turns up and reveals she is only 17 years old.

The Scully family is a family I almost forgot about. The family consisted of dad Joe, mum Lynn (who eventually married Paul Robinson), daughters Stephanie, Felicity ‘Flick’ (Holly Valance), Michelle Scully and son’s Jack and Oscar. Stephanie fell for Toadie and Lance Wilkinson and couldn't decide between the two of them.

And who could forget the famous twin sisters in Neighbours Caroline and Christina Alessi? (Gayle and Gillian Blakeney). The twins rented a house from Paul Robinson and Caroline ended up kissing him the day he married her sister Christina. Real life actresses Gayle and Gillian went on to star in the pantomime Cinderella at Rhyl Pavilion there in 1993.

I almost forgot to mention the Martin family (Philip, and his two daughters Debbie and Hannah). The rabbit hole of Neighbours families and list of nostalgia really could go on.

It may not be one of the most watched soaps in the UK anymore - after it was cancelled from Channel 5 in 2022 and moved to Amazon Freevee a year later. But it will always hold a nostalgic place in our hearts with memories of some of the most ridiculous storylines ever.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.