Holly Valance: ex-Neighbours star could bidding to run as MP in general election
Former Neighbours and pop star Holly Valance, 41, has made headlines in recent months for her support of Nigel Farage and right-wing sections of the Conservatives, including groups involving Jacob Rees-Mogg and Liz Truss. It now looks like she could be set to follow her friends into the world of politics.
Guido Fawkes reports that Valance could be a possible Reform UK candidate for the seat of Basildon and Billericay. According to the outlet, the actress-turned-singer is believed to be in “11th hour” talks to be put forward as the Reform UK candidate before the deadline on Friday (June 7) at 4pm.
If picked, she could come up against Conservative Party Chairman Richard Holden. Holden was chosen by the party to stand in the Tory safe seat, however local Conservatives have been left angered by the decision to ‘parachute’ in the senior Tory instead of relying on a local candidate.
Valance is no stranger to politics in recent years. At the launch of the Popular Conservatism group earlier this year, she said: "I would say that everyone starts off as a leftie and then wakes up at some point after you start either making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home and then realise what c**p ideas they all are. And then you go to the right."
At the event, she also touted Jacob Rees-Mogg to become the next leader of the UK and said that Liz Truss was an “interesting” Prime Minister. She also praised Lee Anderson, who defected from the Tories to Reform UK in March, saying of the former Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party: “The MP for Ashfield [Lee Anderson] was awesome, love a northerner, straight to the point and very sensible.”
