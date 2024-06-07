Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reports have suggested that ex-Neighbours star Holly Valance could be set to launch a bid to become an MP in the UK.

Former Neighbours and pop star Holly Valance, 41, has made headlines in recent months for her support of Nigel Farage and right-wing sections of the Conservatives, including groups involving Jacob Rees-Mogg and Liz Truss. It now looks like she could be set to follow her friends into the world of politics.

Guido Fawkes reports that Valance could be a possible Reform UK candidate for the seat of Basildon and Billericay. According to the outlet, the actress-turned-singer is believed to be in “11th hour” talks to be put forward as the Reform UK candidate before the deadline on Friday (June 7) at 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If picked, she could come up against Conservative Party Chairman Richard Holden. Holden was chosen by the party to stand in the Tory safe seat, however local Conservatives have been left angered by the decision to ‘parachute’ in the senior Tory instead of relying on a local candidate.

Valance is no stranger to politics in recent years. At the launch of the Popular Conservatism group earlier this year, she said: "I would say that everyone starts off as a leftie and then wakes up at some point after you start either making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home and then realise what c**p ideas they all are. And then you go to the right."