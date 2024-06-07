Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Tories are reportedly pushing for a record six televised debates during the campaign

The Tories and Labour, along with five other political parties, are gearing up for another televised showdown set to air on the BBC this evening (7 June).

In what promises to be another lively debate, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner will represent the two main parties, following their leaders' contentious clash on Tuesday (4 June).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining them will be Nigel Farage of Reform UK, Deputy Liberal Democrat Leader Daisy Cooper, SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn, Carla Denyer of the Green Party, and Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru. It will be broadcast from 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC News.

The announcement follows the first televised leaders’ debate of the election campaign, which was broadcast on ITV on Tuesday 4 June. Dubbed "Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate," the hour-long showdown was overseen by Julie Etchingham before a studio audience.

But when will the other televised debates actually take place, how many of them will there be, and who will be taking part? Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many debates will there be?

Televised leaders’ debates first featured in the 2010 campaign, when there were three, but the Tories are reportedly pushing for a record six this time round.

Some have likened the rise of televised debates to those seen more commonly in the US political landscape, where such debates have long been a staple of presidential campaigns

Televised debates provide an opportunity for party leaders to directly engage with voters on key issues in a format that reaches a wide audience, and can help leaders convey their policies and visions for the country.

Such debates also offer a platform for leaders to demonstrate their competency, leadership qualities and ability to handle pressure, which are all important factors for voters in choosing a candidate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read more - General election 2024: NationalWorld wants to hear the issues that matter to you

During the last UK general election campaign in 2019, there were two televised debates featuring the leaders of the major political parties.

The first was broadcast on ITV, and featured then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, then-Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon, Green Party co-leader Sian Berry, and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price.

The second debate - broadcast on the BBC - also included Johnson and Corbyn, along with Sturgeon and Swinson. Two other debates were planned but ultimately cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel 4’s was scrapped when Johnson refused to participate in a one-on-one debate with Corbyn. Instead, the broadcaster organised a leaders' debate centred on climate issues, at which Johnson was represented by a melting ice sculpture.

When will the debates be?

The first televised debate among political leaders leading up to the July 4 general election was on Tuesday 4 June on ITV. Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate was an hour-long face-off moderated by Julie Etchingham in front of a live studio audience.

The BBC has also announced that Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will face off in a General Election debate.

This debate between the Prime Minister and the Labour leader, moderated by BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth, will take place in Nottingham and air on BBC One and BBC News on Wednesday 26 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mishal Husain will also host a BBC debate on Friday 7 June from 7.30pm to 9pm, featuring key figures from the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru, Green Party, and Reform UK.

Also included in the BBC’s election coverage is a two-hour long Question Time leaders’ special, hosted by Fiona Bruce, on Thursday 20 June.

The leaders of the four biggest political parties – the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and SNP, will answer questions from the studio audience for 30 minutes each.

Additional dedicated debates will also take place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who will be involved?

Being the leaders of the two biggest parties in the country, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have at least two debates dedicated to just the pair of them - that happens on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday 4 June, and BBC on Wednesday 26 June.

For the 7 June BBC debate, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner will represent the two main parties.

They will be joined by Nigel Farage of Reform UK, Deputy Liberal Democrat Leader Daisy Cooper, SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn, Carla Denyer of the Green Party, and Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru.