Season 2 of House of Dragon came to an end on Monday night and fans were left feeling less than happy so will there be another series?

After eight weeks of fighting, dragons and some very intimate scenes, House of Dragon aired the final episode of season 2. The HBO series is a prequel to the Game of Thrones and stars Emma D’Arcy who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen.

Game of Thrones is the TV adaption of the book series written by author George R.R. Martin. He is the co-creator of the House of Dragon which is based on the book Fire and Blood set 200 years before the Game of Thrones.

House of Dragons fans waited two years for a second series after the first season ended in October 2022. But it seems ‘good things don't come to those who wait’ as one fan slammed the series and wrote on X: “the worst season in the whole GOT universe, including season 8 of GOT.”

Another person commented: “House of the dragon season 2 finale is up there with the worst finales since the invention of Tv shows.” Whilst a third added: “House of the Dragon Season 2 successfully replacing GOT season 8 as the most disappointing and poorly executed seasons of television.”

Will there be a House of Dragon season 3?

Despite the poor rating from fans, HBO confirmed there will be a third series just a few days before season 2 aired.

When will House of Dragon season 3 be on TV?

Pre-production filming is due to start in Autumn 2024, but fans will have to wait till 2025/2026 before the season lands on screens.

Will House of Dragon season 4 be the last?

Variety reported that during a press conference following the series 2 finale showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal confirmed season four will be the final season of the show.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Sky and NOW.

