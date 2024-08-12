OnlyFans stars and social media influencers Veruca Salt (left) and Tasha Paige (right) are in the middle of an online feud after Salt claims Paige 'ruined' her baby son Cash's funeral (who she is pictured with). Photos by Instagram/@/verucasalt444 (left) and tashaxpaige (right). | Instagram/@/verucasalt444 (left) and tashaxpaige (right).

A heartbroken influencer has slammed her ex-friend who she claimed got drunk and ruined her one-month-old son’s funeral.

Salt, whose real name is Kimberley Summer Hartley, told her social media followers that her only child had died in her Instagram Stories at the beginning of the month. At the time, she said that her son had died "in his sleep" on Monday February 5, but she didn’t "know what happened". It has since been discovered that the tot died in his sleep from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Now, 25-year-old Salt, who is from Australia, has claimed that a fellow influencer, and now ex-friend, ruined Cash’s funeral by drinking too much and going on an inappropriate drunk rant. She alleges that Tasha Paige spoke about intimate acts in front of attendees, which included children, and even made sexual remarks involving her late son.

Taking to her second Instagram account @verucaunleashed, earlier this month, Salt posted a very lengthy post where she detailed the events she claimed unfolded. In a statement, which was written, she said Paige’s actions had left her “so upset” as the six month anniversary of her son’s death approached.

She claimed Paige spent the “entire funeral” following her around and being “extremely inappropriate”. She claims Paige made a speech during the funeral, although she asked her not to, and then told her one-on-one that “he’s going to get so much p**** in heaven”. She added that this supposed behaviour had led her to fall out to Paige.

Hinting that Paige had tried to reconcile with her before posting her own story about the broken friendship, she added: “There is no amount of texted apologies that will have me forgiving you. You ruined my son’s funeral. It took me a couple of months to get over it.”

She went on: “Now, here you are, purposefully making me relive it and giving a platform to nasty comments about me and my son.”

The drama started earlier this month when Paige took to her TikTok page, @anothertashapaige, to complain she is “frustrated” to be painted “as a bad person” - and though she didn’t name Salt at the time it is now obvious that it is her she was speaking about and the feud between them is on-going.

In a video, she said: “Do you know what frustrates me for real . . . There was this person that I was friends with because they asked to hang out with me and I knew they didn't have that many friends.”

She said: “They get some bad news” - likely referring to Cash's death - “I send them flower, teddies all this s**t and I just. . . I'm made out to be a bad person.

Issuing a warning, she said: “It's just so funny cause b****. I choose not to say anything but it's just like people stir s**t they. . . like to stir the pot and I'm like ‘stop stirring’. . . cause I'll make it boil.”

Influencer Veruca Salt's son, Cash Harrison Stirling, was laid to rest after he died in February 2024 at just one-month-old. Photo by Instagram/Veruca Salt. | Photo by Instagram/Veruca Salt.

Salt saw the video and took to her Instagram to share message screenshots between herself and Paige. A text from Paige appears to show her apologising for getting drunk and saying sorry if she was “inappropriate” in any way in what appears to be the day after the funeral in February.

The next message is from Salt - seemingly sent this month - asking why Paige was making a video about their situation after “ruining” her moment to grieve for baby Cash.

In another video, Paige admitted that she did drink alcohol at the funeral, but claimed that “everyone was drinking alcohol”, including Salt who she took shots of the liquor with. Salt said in her statement that there were two drinks dispensers which had alcohol in them because each of them had significance to her - but that “nodody forced [Paige] to drink”.

Paige has repeatedly said on social media that there is nothing more she can say on the situation, and that she has reached out to Salt directly to apologise. She hasn’t responded to Salt’s claims she made sexual remarks about Cash.

In her most recent video on TikTok, she hit out at people who were sending her death threats because of the disagreement between her and her former friend. Salt gave birth to her son, Cash Harrison Stirling, on Tuesday December 19 and confirmed the news with her Instagram followers in a post at the time. She had previously announced that she was expecting a baby boy in June 2023 by sharing a photo of herself with a cake which had blue in the centre.

Both Salt and Paige rose to fame by creating OnlyFans content, but each now have lots of followers on social media including TikTok and Instagram.