TikTok and Instagram influencer Veruca Salt has defended her decision to attend a Taylor Swift concert, just days after she laid her baby son Cash to rest.

The 26-year-old, from Australia, revealed that her only child, who was born in December, had died in her Instagram Stories earlier this month. She said that her son had died "in his sleep" on Monday February 5, but that she doesn't "know what happened".

Since then, she has posted regular videos to her TikTok account, @verucasalt444 explaining her grief, including one where she said she feels "insane" following his untimely death.

Earlier today (Friday February 23), Salt has shared a video simply called "thanks for listening", in which she explained her decision to attend Taylor Swift's concert in Sydney, Australia, tomorrow (Saturday February 24) which is part of the pop superstar's hugely successful Era's Tour.

TikTok and Instagram Influencer Veruca Salt has defended going to a Taylor Swift concert days after holding a funeral for her baby son, Cash, who died earlier in February 2024 at one-month-old. Photo by TikTok/VerucaSalt.

In the three minute video, she said she knew that she would be subjected to negative comments, both online and in person for her decision to still go to the gig, having bought the highly sought after tickets when she was pregnant with Cash. As a result, she made the video to discuss her choice before she attended.

She said: "I knew that my baby would be a little over two-months-old when I was supposed to go to Taylor Swift. I'm still here. I still came. I'm in the hotel. I just feel the need to make a video because I know that people are just going to be like 'oh, she's at Taylor Swift, it was her f***ing baby's funeral the other day'."

She also went on to reveal that the day she buried her son was actually her birthday. She added: "I just gave it (her birthday) up. . . You know, do it for my baby." She then became emotional and said: "Ever since my baby died I have really bad anxiety. I cry all the time. I just din't want to give off the impression that I don't care because obviously I care the most, he's my baby."

Influencer Veruca Salt's son, Cash Harrison Stirling, who died at just one-month-old. Photo by Instagram/Veruca Salt.

Salt, who has been a fan of Swift's since the start of her career began 20 years ago, then told fans that she "loves her" and she makes her "so happy", and also that she associates Swift's songs with happy memories with her late son, which is why she had still decided to attend the concert.

She explained: "I listen to Taylor Swift every day of my life; when my baby was in the womb, when it came out, every morning I'd put him to sleep to Taylor Swift, he would have a bath to Taylor Swift, he would get dressed to Taylor Swift . . . we love Taylor Swift."

Her fans were quick to support her in her decision in the comments section of the video. One said: "The hard part about grief is life goes on. Including really good parts of life! Don’t feel guilty for living.". Another said: "Music is therapy. End of story."