Former Emmerdale star Sammy Winward in 2015 Picture: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images | Getty Images

A soap star has fallen out with her teenage daughter - because the youngster is making money by selling sexy videos and pictures.

A national newspaper has reported that Emmerdale’s Sammy Winward has not spoken to daughter Mia for four months after the 19-year-old opened an OnlyFans account, from which she makes up to £30,000 a month.

Mia, who previously worked as a make-up artist, said: “She said some pretty mean things when we did last speak, it was awful. But I absolutely love my mum, I love all of my family but none of them speak to me now. I feel so empowered on OnlyFans. I am my own boss and I’m confident in myself and what I’m doing.

“I get around £30,000 a month from my account and work about three days a week. I film my content, upload it and then spend time doing paperwork. I think they’re just being protective of me. It’s not been nice and some of the conversations we had before we stopped talking weren’t great. But I will always love and appreciate them. I hope that one day we can rebuild our relationship and move on.

“I won’t be doing OnlyFans forever. It is a great stepping stone into the property business.”

Mia is not the first to turn to OnlyFans - many people have found it to be a lucrative income stream.

The teenager’s dad is former Blackburn Rovers winger David Dunn.

Sammy played Katie Sugden on Emmerdale for 14 years, leaving in 2015. She recently received critical acclaim for portraying Sonia Sutcliffe, wife of the Yorkshire Ripper Peter, in TV drama The Long Shadow.