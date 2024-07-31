Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has been singing Inishowen’s praises as she and her fiance visited the peninsula.

The actor, who plays Mandy Dingle in the popular soap opera, took to her social media, including Facebook and Instagram, to update her hundreds of thousands of followers on her travels.

After starting in Sligo, Lisa and Al visited Grianan of Aileach in Burt and she said it was one of the ‘best views’ they had ‘ever’ discovered.

She added: “Takes your breath away, that’s for sure.”

Lisa Riley and her partner Al at Grianan of Aileach. Picture: Instagram https://www.instagram.com/lisajaneriley/

"Came to Ireland to keep discovering, we really have not been let down. It’s UNBELIEVABLE – and the weather today is perfect.”

The couple then travelled to Malin Head, and she declared: ‘We made it’

"Another box ticked. Most northerly point of mainland Ireland. Another precious moment collected together. “Malin Head” has been on our bucket list for months – so glad we got to get here. it’s just BEAUTIFUL.”