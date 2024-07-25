Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmerdale viewers believe they have figured out Tom King's next sinister plan following the harrowing scenes involving Belle Dingle on Wednesday night.

The ITV soap is currently exploring a coercive control storyline with Tom and Belle. Recently, fans have witnessed Tom isolating and manipulating Belle, with his vile behavior escalating. He took Belle to Wales under the guise of a holiday but secretly planned to relocate there without her knowledge, even applying for a job.

To make matters worse, Tom prevented Belle from informing her family about their “getaway” and hid her mobile so she couldn't contact anyone. Fortunately, Belle's relative Charity Dingle became suspicious of Tom's behavior. After learning of Belle's sudden departure, she and Cain Dingle investigated on Tuesday's episode, arriving at the trashed cottage in Wales to find no one there.

Wednesday's episode featured a major flashback twist, deviating from the show's usual format to reveal what happened at the cottage. Initially, the trip seemed to go well until Belle discovered Tom's sinister plan to relocate, leading to an escalation in his vile behavior.

After Belle took Piper for a walk, joking to Tom about trying to run away, Tom became enraged. He punished Belle by tying Piper outside, leaving the distressed dog in the garden overnight, even in the rain. Devastated, Belle climbed out a window to comfort Piper after being locked in the house.

When Tom returned from his job interview, having secured the position, he turned aggressive again and gaslighted Belle. After hinting he could kill her, Belle locked herself in a room. The next morning, while Tom was showering, she escaped with Piper, locking Tom inside the house.

In retaliation, Tom trashed the house before climbing out a window and chasing Belle. She managed to escape on a bus with Piper while Tom banged on the vehicle, shouting after them. However, viewers suspect this isn't the end of Tom and foresee a harrowing twist ahead.

Posting on X, one viewer said: “Very predictable what’s going to happen next too Tom will blame Belle for wrecking the house and the blood and he will be believed and it go on for months and months more.” Another user said: “I just know that Tom's going to convince Cain that Belle's had a mental health breakdown.”