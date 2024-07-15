Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emmerdale star Rebecca Bakes discussed when her character would return to the Dales at the Radio Times Soap Awards.

Rebecca Bakes walked the red carpet on Saturday (July 13) at the first ever Radio Times Soap Awards in Manchester. The teenage actress who plays Angelica King in the ITV soap gave fans an update on when she will be returning.

In March Angelica was sent to a Secure Children's Home for eight months for her involvement in the New years eve joyride that resulted in Heath Hope losing his life.

Speaking to Digital Spy Rebecca said: “It should be at the end of September, so in a few months maybe! I don't really know because we haven't started filming anything yet.”

Reflecting on the storyline she added: “Before we even started filming it, we were told that the driver would be me and they kept us updated. It was really exciting because I'd never previously done anything as big.

“It was also sad because I'd known Sebastian for years. We didn't really film much, but when we were little we filmed together quite a lot. I missed him when we're filming."

Emmerdale took home two prizes from the Radio Times Awards on Saturday evening but it was rival BBC One soap EastEnders that were the biggest winners of the night with seven gongs including Best Soap.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

