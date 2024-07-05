Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmerdale fans fear the Sugden family will soon become extinct with only one family member left in the Dales.

Just like the Dingles, the Sugden family are another stalwart Emmerdale family that have been in the ITV soap since 1970s. But with Victoria Sugden and her son Harry the only one’s left in the village does this mean the family will soon be extinct.

Victoria, played by actress Isabel Hodgins, is the youngest child of Jack Sugden (Clive Hornby) and Sarah Sugden (Alyson Spiro). She has two older brothers Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and adoptive brother Andy Sugden (Kelvin Fletcher). Andy’s daughter Sarah who he shares with Debbie Dingle is still in the Dales but is more connected with the Dingle family.

The family were introduced in 1972 and have lived together on Emmerdale Farm for generations but fans fear this could be the end. According to The Sun one fan wrote on a soap forums: "I didn't think the show was that bothered about the Sugdens any more. Another added “They've been bordering on extinction for so long. Victoria is barely used."

Emmerdale recently announced a new member of the Sugden family will be introduced in the next ew weeks. John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) will arrive in the Dales and cause chaos for Victoria - although how they are related hasn't yet been revealed. Victoria’s father Jack’s full name was John Jacob "Jack" Sugden so could the new John Sugden be a long-lost brother?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.