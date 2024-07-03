Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmerdale confirms actor Oliver Farnworth will be joining the Sugden family this summer as he swaps Weatherfield for the Dales farm.

Oliver Farnworth, 41, is set to join the cast of Emmerdale this August as he takes on the role of John Sugden.

According to Digital Spy the new character has been described as “brooding and mysterious” and will introduce “fresh challenges and intriguing relationships” for the Dales residents. John will reportedly cause chaos for Victoria Sugden however, how they are related is yet to be confirmed.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “The Sugdens have always been central to Emmerdale, and introducing a new member opens up exciting possibilities for future storylines. Mysterious John's arrival will no doubt create a stir in the village for Victoria and the wider community.”

Oliver Farnworth previously starred in Coronation Street from 2014 to 2017 as Andy Carver before being murdered by serial killer Pat Phelan. He also appeared in Hollyoaks as student Will Hack in 2006.

Who is Oliver Farnworth’s dating?

The actor has another soap connection as he is currently dating EastEnders actress Samantha Womack. It's reportedly the first serious relationship Samantha has had since the break up of her nine year marriage to actor Mark Womack which ended in 2018.

Oliver and Samantha met whilst starring opposite each other in the stage adaptation of ‘Girl on a Train.’ The couple went public with their relationship in May 2021 and often share loved up snaps together on Instagram.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.