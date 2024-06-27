Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street actress Lorna Laidlaw has reportedly quit the soap and landed a new role with some former Corrie favourites.

The Coronation Street actress Lorna Laidlaw played nurse Aggie Bailey in the ITV soap, but hasn't been on screen for over a year with her last appearance being in June 2023. The character arrived on the cobbles in 2019 with husband Trevor Georges and sons Ryan Russell and Nathan Graham. They were the first ever black family on the soap.

According to The Sun Lorna has got herself a new role on the Channel 5 series The Good Ship Murder. The murder-mystery series also stars former Coronation Street icons Shayne Ward, Catherine Tyldesley and Claire Sweeney.

A source told The Sun: that “Lorna is a hugely talented actress and it’s a great gig to land. The show films in beautiful Malta and the cast and crew are a close knit group so it’s a really great atmosphere to work in.”

The actress previously starred in TV soaps Emmerdale and Doctors before landing the role in Coronation Street. Lorna has also starred in children's’ TV series Tikkabilla and the Twirlywoos. She also provided voice acting in podcast series The Archers and more recently Koreaboo.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

