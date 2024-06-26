There were plenty of celebrities at the TRIC Awards 2024 who looked incredibly glamorous. I loved the contrasting looks of soap stars Danielle Harold and Tina O’Brien. Whilst former EastEnders star Danielle Harold went for a form fitting taupe dress, Tina O’Brien opted for a red blazer, red shorts and a black crop top.

Green was certainly the colour of the awards ceremony and it is definitely the hottest colour of the moment. Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins looked stylish in a off the shoulder green dress by Lavish Alice whilst Shirley Ballas looked chic in a green trouser suit.

When it comes to the worst dressed list, you may or may not agree with me, but top of my list is Pixie Lott. I was not a fan of her white dress with matching white scarf, it looked like she had a sheet wrapped around her and I think the black boots looked a little harsh/not right for the summer weather.

Another ‘star’ who made my worst dressed list was Lady Victoria Hervey, she decided to choose a sheer dress with floral embellishments and a strange shoulder detail, not a good look!

When it comes to who won what at the TRIC Awards 2024, here are who some of the awards went to. The award for best soap actor went to Maureen Lipman for her role as Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street. The award for Social Media Broadcast went to Joe Wicks whilst the category for food was won by the TV programme Gordon Gino and Fred: Viva Espana!

Television programme The Chase won the category for Game Show whilst Ken Bruce took home the award for Radio Personality. The best podcast award went to That Peter Crouch Podcast whilst the winner for Factual programme went to Mr Bates vs The Post Office-The Real Story.

I hope you enjoy taking a look at who made the best and worst dressed list at the TRIC Awards 2024!

Former Corrie star Tina O'Brien at the 55th annual TRIC Awards Soap actress Tina O'Brien makes my best dressed list in a classic twist on the blazer look. She teamed red shorts and a red blazer with a black crop top

Former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold at the TRIC Awards 2024 Former EastEnders star Danielle Harold went for a subtle form fitting taupe dress but looked incredibly chic

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins at the TRIC Awards 2024 Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins made my best dressed list in the colour of the moment, green! Her dress was by Lavish Alice