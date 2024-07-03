EastEnders News: Legendary actor Alan Ford ‘quits’ soap after just six months
Alan Ford took on the role of Stevie Mitchell, Billy Mitchell's estranged father, just six months ago but fans may be saying goodbye to the character.
EastEnders spoilers ahead* In scenes that are set to air from Monday July 8, Billy decides to throw his dad a surprise birthday party in the Queen Vic and explains to Will that Stevie and his long lost mother Val share the same birthday.
Later on Stevie breaks the news to Billy that Val passed away years ago. Stevie apologises for everything and makes plans to leave Walford. He then has a confrontation with Phil who later discovers his car is missing. Could this mean the end for Stevie as he leaves his family again?
In the past few months Stevie Mitchell has reconnected with his son Billy, been accused of stealing charity money that was raised in memory of Lola and sparked a romance with Mo Slater.
The 86-year-old actor has been starring in TV shows and films since 1966. He is best known for playing Brick Top in the Guy Ritchie movie Snatch (2000) as well as taking on the role of Ray in the comedy horror movie Cockneys vs Zombies (2012). Before heading to Albert Square in 2024.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.
