Billy Mitchell discovers his dad has been hiding a family secret in EastEnders.

This summer will see Billy Mitchell’s (Perry Fenwick) life turned upside down in EastEnders as he discovers his father Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) has been keeping a family secret from him.

The Mitchell family are synonymous with Albert Square and well known to everyone in Walford. It looks like the family is about to get a lot this summer with the arrival of some new faces and a new pair of Mitchell brothers. But will they be as bad as Phil and Grant once were?

EastEnders spoilers ahead* The BBC One soap will see Stevie's son Teddy Mitchell arrive in Walford later this June alongside his sons Harry and Barney. Looking for his dad Teddy soon gets more than he bargained for when he comes face to face with Billy, Phil and the rest of the Mitchell clan. Tensions will run high as Stevie confesses that Teddy is Billy's half-brother, meaning there's a whole new branch to the Mitchell family that neither Billy nor Phil knew anything about.

Teddy will be played by The Rise of the FootSoldier star Roland Manookian. Elijah Holloway who starred in the TV series Dead will take on the role of Harry and Lewis Bridgeman will play his younger brother Barney.

Speaking of joining EastEnders, Roland Manookian said: "I've been watching EastEnders my whole life, so being part of it is amazing! Coming in as a Mitchell means you've got big shoes to fill, but it's a challenge that I'm happy to accept.

“It's a privilege to have the chance to work with the likes of Perry Fenwick, Steve McFadden, and the legendary Alan Ford – what amazing company to keep. Teddy is an enigmatic sort of fella with old-school principles, but he's tuned into modernity, too. It's a lovely part to get my teeth into."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

