A look at what Joe Swash has been doing since leaving EastEnders after he teases fans with TV comeback.

These days most people know Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon’s husband but once upon a time he was a cheeky chappy in EastEnders.

Joe Swash, 42, played Micky Miller from 2003 to 2008 and has recently teased fans of a TV comeback after 16 years away from acting. In a recent interview Joe told the Express: “I can’t say too much - but I have some really exciting things happening this year - so watch this space!”

Despite leaving the BBC One soap over 16 years ago, the TV star has been very busy. Joe appeared in the eighth series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2008. Loved by fans, he went on to win the series and became King of the Jungle.

Following his success on the ITV show, Joe became a host of the spin-off series ‘I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, NOW!. along with the late Caroline Flack and comedian Russell Kane. The show is also where he met his future wife Stacey Solomon.

The couple met on the show when Stacey appeared on the 10th series of I’m a Celeb but didn’t start dating until 2016. The couple have since gone on to have three children and married in 2022.

Over the years, Joe has appeared on several celebrity shows including Celebrity Juice, Celebrity Dinner Date and The Jump. In 2020 he starred in Dancing on ice with professional ice skater Alex Murphy. The pair went on to win the series.

More recently he has been helping his wife with some DIY work on her TV programmes Sort Your Life Out and popped up in Channel 4’s Renovation Rescue.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.