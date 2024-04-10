Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue: Brand new home show on Channel 4
and live on Freeview channel 276
A brand new home restoration series presented by Stacey Solomon airs tonight on Channel 4. The new six-episode series ‘Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue’ will see the DIY queen help homeowners who've been left high and dry by their builders. The TV host will help them salvage their half-built homes without breaking the bank.
The show follows the success of BBC One Sort Your Life Out which sees Stacey helping families up and down the UK clean and organise their homes. She will now take on a bigger challenge helping families renovate their homes for the Channel 4 series.
The TV star has come a long way from when she first appeared on our screens in 2009 as a contestant on The X-Factor. Stacey Solomon - who is married to EastEnders actor Joe Swash - has become a fan favourite on TV as a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women, hosting Sort Your Life Out along with her DIY Christmas specials and is also the author of two cleaning books ‘Tap to Today’.
Along with her many presenting ventures, Stacey also has a fashion range with online clothing retailer In Style. She is also a brand ambassador for jewellery company Abbott Lyon. It’s no wonder that she has an estimated net worth of £4 million.
When does Stacey Solomon’s new home series start?
Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue is a six part series that will air on Wednesday April 10 from 9pm. In the first episode Stacey will work her magic and try to help bring Erick and Caroline’s ‘Japandi’ vision to life.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.