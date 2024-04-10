Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand new home restoration series presented by Stacey Solomon airs tonight on Channel 4. The new six-episode series ‘Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue’ will see the DIY queen help homeowners who've been left high and dry by their builders. The TV host will help them salvage their half-built homes without breaking the bank.

The show follows the success of BBC One Sort Your Life Out which sees Stacey helping families up and down the UK clean and organise their homes. She will now take on a bigger challenge helping families renovate their homes for the Channel 4 series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV star has come a long way from when she first appeared on our screens in 2009 as a contestant on The X-Factor. Stacey Solomon - who is married to EastEnders actor Joe Swash - has become a fan favourite on TV as a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women, hosting Sort Your Life Out along with her DIY Christmas specials and is also the author of two cleaning books ‘Tap to Today’.

Along with her many presenting ventures, Stacey also has a fashion range with online clothing retailer In Style. She is also a brand ambassador for jewellery company Abbott Lyon. It’s no wonder that she has an estimated net worth of £4 million.

When does Stacey Solomon’s new home series start?

Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue is a six part series that will air on Wednesday April 10 from 9pm. In the first episode Stacey will work her magic and try to help bring Erick and Caroline’s ‘Japandi’ vision to life.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.