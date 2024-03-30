Stacey Solomon has also recently partnered with food delivery company HelloFresh.

Stacey Solomon reportedly earned an eye-watering £27,000 a week in 2023, marking her most successful year ever.

The 34-year-old DIY aficionado is amassing her fortune through a number of ventures, including her role as a panelist on Loose Women, hosting BBC's Sort Your Life Out, and featuring on Channel 4's renovation program, Bricking It. As reported by The Sun, Stacey also earns a hefty £12,000 for each sponsored post shared with her 5.9m Instagram followers.

According to the news publication, the mother-of-five earned a staggering £1,410,656 through her company, Key Map Entertainment, in the past year alone. With her company's assets skyrocketing by nearly £2m, Stacey's estimated net worth now stands at an astonishing £7m.

Off the screen, Stacey's success continues as she sold over 700,000 copies of her crafting book, Tap To Tidy, and resides in her £1.2m home, Pickle Cottage, situated in Essex.

These revelations follow a recent episode of Sort Your Life Out where Stacey found herself grappling with the challenges of a family overwhelmed by clutter, aired on Tuesday. On the BBC program, Stacey endeavored to assist a Scottish family in tackling the extensive clutter accumulated in their household while raising three children.

The mother, Charlie, disclosed that her husband Keith was primarily responsible for managing the household and caring for their children while she pursued full-time work. However, it became apparent that Keith had contributed minimally to housework duties while raising their children, resulting in an inundation of toys, clutter, and clothing within their home.

Charlie returned to work shortly after the birth of their third child, leaving Keith to oversee their children, prompting Stacey's concern about the environment in which the family was living.

As Stacey and her team navigated through the cluttered spaces, she said: "We have opened the loft, we have opened the three sheds, and every single room in the house is full. I don't know if we're promising too much. I am genuinely scared for this one, I'm nervous."