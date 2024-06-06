Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

EastEnders star Nicholas Ball has died aged 78

Actor Nicholas Ball has died at the age of 78, his agent has announced. Known for his role as gang lord Terry Bates in the BBC soap EastEnders, where he famously attacked Peggy Mitchell (played by Barbara Windsor) and wrecked the Queen Victoria pub, Ball also starred as Garry Ryan, the ex-rock star and club chairman, in the drama Footballers’ Wives.

In a statement, Ball’s agent confirmed he “passed away following a short illness” and said that his “successful acting career on stage and screen spanned an impressive six decades.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ball’s prominent role was as James “Jim” Hazell in the private detective series Hazell. The character, a cockney former policeman, was created by Gordon Williams and footballer Terry Venables, who wrote under the pseudonym PB Yuill.

EastEnders star Nicholas Ball has died aged 78

Throughout his career, Ball made guest appearances in various crime dramas such as Jonathan Creek, Hustle, Heartbeat, and Bergerac. He also featured in comedies like Red Dwarf and The Young Ones, as well as the drama The Crezz.

His filmography includes roles in the war drama Overlord, the thriller Rogue Male, the crime drama The Krays: Dead Man Walking, and the Jilly Cooper adaptation The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous. Recently, Ball completed filming for the 2024 rural drama The Kingdom By The Sea alongside Coronation Street actress Rula Lenska.