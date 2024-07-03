Emmerdale icon Charlotte Bellamy opens up about being rushed to hospital after accident on set
Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV daytime show on Wednesday (July 3) Charlotte, who is best known for playing Laurel Thomas, admitted that she was once rushed to hospital after filming a cooking scene.
The actress, 51, explained that her character was making a ‘Bolognese’ and the ‘blunt knife’ she was using slipped out of her hand and chopped the top of her finger off.
Charlotte said: "This is something that happened on set years ago, during filming, I was making a Bolognese, as you do, with a very blunt knife and I'm chopping and on the take, I chop the top of my finger off.”
"At the time, I was pretending to be pregnant as Laurel so I had to get rushed into A&E with the prop man and with my pretend bump. They were so confused and they were more worried about my baby but obviously, my baby wasn't real, and nor was my husband."
Laughing she added “And then you have to go, that's not my husband and the baby isn't real but I have actually chopped the top of my finger off with a knife while making Bolognese for a show... and they go 'ahh ok', it's bonkers, isn't it?”
Emmerdale spoilers ahead* In upcoming scenes airing on Wednesday Emmerdale fans will see Laurel rushed to hospital after she collapses following a heated argument with husband Jai Sharma. But will she be ok?
The actress has played the role of Laurel since 2002. But before landing the Emmerdale role she starred in rival BBC One soaps EastEnders and Casualty.
Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.
