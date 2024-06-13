Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Hawley is returning to soaps after five years and taking on a brand new role.

The actor, 38, is best known for playing Robert Sugden in the ITV soap and left in 2019. His character was sent to prison after he murdered his sister’s rapist. Fans were gutted the actor left as it meant the end for loved up couple Robert and Aaron Dingle.

Ryan Hawley in Casualty (BBC) | BBC STUDIOS

Ryan Hawley is now heading back to soap land but in a completely different new role. The actor is swapping farming for the emergency room as he is set to join Casualty. Ryan will be starring as newcomer Jamie Cleveland in the BBC One soap. His Casualty debut will be on Saturday June 15.

The actor took over from Karl Davies as Robert Sugden in 2014 who had played the character from 2001 to 2005. Since leaving Emmerdale in 2019, Ryan Hawley went on to appear in Silent Witness and All Creatures Great and Small.

Ryan isn't the only soap star to look out for this week as former EastEnders star Kellie Shirley will also make her Casualty debut. The actress played Carly Wicks in the soap, but will be taking on a new role as psych nurse Sophia Peters.

Due to the Euros 2024 Italy vs Albania football match on Saturday, Casualty will be moving over to BBC Two this week and will air from 8:20pm. It's also available to watch on iPlayer.

