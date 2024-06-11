Watch more of our videos on Shots!

House of Dragon 2 Premiere, who was there, what were they wearing and what was the bizarre link to Emmerdale?

The stars of House of Dragon season two walked the red carpet in style at the London premiere in Leicester Square on Monday June 10. Actors Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy wowed fans as they arrived looking ultra stylish.

Olivia wore a beautiful black strapless dress by Stella McCartney whilst co-star Emma was seen wearing a two-tone black and white suit. Matt Smith opted for an understated look with a navy blue suit paired with oversized sunglasses.

Viewers will be able to watch the Game of Thrones spin-off series on Sky Atlantic and Now TV from Monday June 17. Fans have been patiently waiting for season two after the final episode of the first series aired in October 2022.

Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans spotted a familiar face who appeared to be all grown up. Actor Luke Tittensor looked completely different from his Emmerdale days as he walked the red carpet with twin brother Elliot Tittensor.

Luke plays Ser Arryk Cargyll in the House of Dragon series but previously played Daz Eden from 2003 to 2009. Luke was sacked from the soap following his bad behaviour off screen. Twin brother Elliot also stars in the HBO series as Ser Erryk Cargyll.

The brothers also starred in the TV series shameless. All grown and rocking the full beard and top knot hairstyle, they looked worlds away from their baby-faced characters in the noughties.

House of Dragon season 2 is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and Now TV from Monday June 17.

