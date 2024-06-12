Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actors Lewis Cope and Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana quit Emmerdale.

Emmerdale actors Lewis Cope and Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana who play couple Nicky Miligan and Suni Sharma, have reportedly quit the ITV soap and have already filmed their final scenes.

According to The Sun both actors will leave this summer in what’s said to be a controversial exit. The soap could risk sparking backlash from fans as two gay characters exit the show. This comes just weeks after the soap killed off gay lawyer Ethan Anderson.

A source told the publication: “It’s not going to go unnoticed that three of the village’s gay characters have been written out within a matter of weeks of each other. The optics aren’t good especially when it’s pride month.

“The fact is decisions are taken months in advance and there are lots of different factors that go into things like this. It’s very unusual for three actors with the same character profile to leave at the same time.”

Lewis Cope arrived in Emmerdale in 2022 and previously starred in TV series ‘Doctors’ and ‘Vera’. Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana joined the soap a year later in 2023 and before the soap he appeared in TV series ‘The Bay’ as well as featuring in the blockbuster movies ‘Enola Holmes 2’ and ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’.

According to Brahmdeo IMBD profile the actor has two upcoming TV projects, ‘Anansi Boy’ and ‘Pillow Talk’ so it won't be the last time we see him on our screens.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

