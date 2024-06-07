EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale pulled from TV schedule after major shake up
Bad news for soap fans as EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are all pulled for the TV schedule starting from next week.
Football season is about to kick off which means if you prefer soaps to the game then you're not going to be too happy about the upcoming schedule changes.
The major schedule shakeup is due to the upcoming Euros 2024. Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be the first of the soaps to be affected by football. ITV will air the opening match on Friday June 14 from 6:30pm when Scotland take on Germany.
Corrie and Emmerdale will clash with the Austria vs France match on Monday June 17. Emmerdale will air a few hour long specials to make up for the schedule change.
EastEnders fans won't be as affected by the changes but will see the soap moving to BBC Two for any episodes that will clash with the Euro 2024 matches on the BBC.
According to Digital Spy, schedule changes for the soap from June 14 to June 21 have all been confirmed. However, the football competition continues throughout July but further changes have not yet been confirmed.
England’s first two scheduled matches against Serbia (June 16) and Denmark (June 20) won’t effect any of the soaps, so you will be able to watch them without missing out on any TV drama.
