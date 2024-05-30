Emmerdale actor Emile John confirms exit from ITV soap after shock death
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking to Instagram after the episode aired Emile, who plays Ethan Anderson confirmed he has left the soap after three years. He said: “Good evening guys, if you are watching this then that unfortunately means that Ethan Anderson has passed away and therefore means he will no longer be in the village.
“I just want to say a huge thank you to all the cast and the crew that I've worked with over these three years. It's absolutely flown by” The actor went on to thank the viewers for watching and followed Ethan’s journey.
Emmerdale fans were quick to comment on the post. One person wrote: “Shame they’ve killed his character off. He was nice unlike vile Tom. Hope the truth comes out and ruby gets her comeuppance. Another added: “Shocked! I liked Ethan! Get rid of Ruby!”
This comes after Emile posted a cryptic post leading fans to believe he may be leaving the ITV soap. During a social media Q&A the actor replied to a comment from a fan that read: “praying Ethan doesn’t end up leaving the village.”
Emile answered “I mean look, the thing is… Basically… I mean hey that’s the… Yeah…” Now fans believe that Ethan won't survive and the actor has filmed his final scene for the ITV soap.
Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.