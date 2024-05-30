Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actor Emile John confirms he is leaving Emmerdale after three years.

Emmerdale actor Emile John has spoken out after ITV aired his characters shock death on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram after the episode aired Emile, who plays Ethan Anderson confirmed he has left the soap after three years. He said: “Good evening guys, if you are watching this then that unfortunately means that Ethan Anderson has passed away and therefore means he will no longer be in the village.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to all the cast and the crew that I've worked with over these three years. It's absolutely flown by” The actor went on to thank the viewers for watching and followed Ethan’s journey.

Emmerdale fans were quick to comment on the post. One person wrote: “Shame they’ve killed his character off. He was nice unlike vile Tom. Hope the truth comes out and ruby gets her comeuppance. Another added: “Shocked! I liked Ethan! Get rid of Ruby!”

This comes after Emile posted a cryptic post leading fans to believe he may be leaving the ITV soap. During a social media Q&A the actor replied to a comment from a fan that read: “praying Ethan doesn’t end up leaving the village.”

Emile answered “I mean look, the thing is… Basically… I mean hey that’s the… Yeah…” Now fans believe that Ethan won't survive and the actor has filmed his final scene for the ITV soap.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

