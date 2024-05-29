Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emmerdale fans are being warned of a schedule change for the huge ITV soap this week.

The popular soap has moved from its usual 7.30pm slot on ITV1 and STV. In a reminder to fans, the official Emmerdale account on X (formerly Twitter) said that from Monday, May 27 until Friday, May 31, the show will air at the slightly earlier time of 7.00pm.

The move comes as the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals take place live on ITV every day this week. Four acts have already made it through to this Saturday’s grand final - Innocent Masuku, Ssaulabi Performance Troupe, Haribow and Jack Rhodes - with another six contestants set to join them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmerdale’s schedule change comes amid viewers’ anger over a recent storyline involving Tom King. Viewers were shocked when Tom, who has been leading a campaign of domestic abuse and coercive control against long-lasting Dales character Belle Dingle, turned his attention to her dog Piper.

Scenes in which he was seen holding a sleeping injection and threatening the dog were branded as “disturbing”, with one fan saying: “Having animal abuse is too far”. Another added: “No I'm sorry! But this is too much now, I understand these storylines are for awareness but this storyline needs to end now, I refuse to watch anymore until Tom is gone!”

The official Emmerdale team posted an update to distressed fans on X, saying: “These scenes can be distressing to watch, but we want to remind you that Minnie (AKA Piper) is a very good actor and is always living her best life on set! We can confirm that no harm has come to her whatsoever.”

The impact on the regular soap schedule has also seen Coronation Street move to a five-day schedule, airing 30-minute episodes at 7.30pm every night directly after Emmerdale and before the BGT semi-final. It comes as the show confirmed the departure of a character who had been seen on screen for the past 16 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad