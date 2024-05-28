Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ITV soap Emmerdale have tried to reassure fans over Piper the dog after Tom King’s abuse.

*Emmerdale Spoilers ahead* If you have been following ITV soap Emmerdale you will be very much aware about the horrifying abuse Belle Dingle is suffering at the hands of her husband Tom King. Emmerdale fans have been so shocked by it that they have begged producers to axe the storyline and have insisted it has “gone too far.”

Recently, Emmerdale viewers saw the character of Tom King mocking the anniversary of Belle Dingle’s late mother’s death. Belle is shown not being able to stand the abuse and snaps, she is seen pushing him to the ground in front of other villagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After pushing her husband to the ground, Belle ends up calling a mental health crisis team which resulted in her staying in an assessment centre overnight. In scenes aired last night (27 May), viewers saw Tom King’s abuse over his wife step up a notch when he came up with the idea to poison their dog Piper.

ITV soap Emmerdale have tried to reassure fans over Piper the dog after Tom King’s abuse. Picture: ITV

In order to reassure fans that no harm had come to dog Piper, Ermmdale’s official X account wrote: “These scenes can be distressing to watch but we want to remind you that Minnie (ASA Piper) is a very good actor and is always living her best life on set! We can confirm that no harm has come to her whatsoever,” followed by a paw and dog emojis.