Emmerdale news: Fans horrified by Tom King dog abuse storyline and issue statement
*Emmerdale Spoilers ahead* If you have been following ITV soap Emmerdale you will be very much aware about the horrifying abuse Belle Dingle is suffering at the hands of her husband Tom King. Emmerdale fans have been so shocked by it that they have begged producers to axe the storyline and have insisted it has “gone too far.”
Recently, Emmerdale viewers saw the character of Tom King mocking the anniversary of Belle Dingle’s late mother’s death. Belle is shown not being able to stand the abuse and snaps, she is seen pushing him to the ground in front of other villagers.
After pushing her husband to the ground, Belle ends up calling a mental health crisis team which resulted in her staying in an assessment centre overnight. In scenes aired last night (27 May), viewers saw Tom King’s abuse over his wife step up a notch when he came up with the idea to poison their dog Piper.
In order to reassure fans that no harm had come to dog Piper, Ermmdale’s official X account wrote: “These scenes can be distressing to watch but we want to remind you that Minnie (ASA Piper) is a very good actor and is always living her best life on set! We can confirm that no harm has come to her whatsoever,” followed by a paw and dog emojis.
As expected, Emmerdale X account has been flooded with comments following the statement. One wrote: “You shouldn’t show such disturbing scenes, the Human abuse is bad enough, needs to be over asap,” whilst another wrote: “Whoever wrote this scene should be sacked immediately. There is no place to be showing animal cruelty in an early evening Soap Opera. You should be ashamed of yourself ITV. You can await many complaints to ofcom.”
