Former Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkinson has revealed on Instagram that she is set to launch her own health and beauty brand.

Gemma Atkinson took to her Instagram to reveal that she has been working on her own health and beauty range.

Former Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkinson has revealed on Instagram that she is set to launch her own health and beauty brand. She said: “Hey! Finally I can share with you my exciting news.

“I’m launching my very own health & beauty range! Something I’ve been quietly working on and been passionate about for a while now. I would love YOU to be a part of this incredible journey with me and to truly enjoy the products. They’re gonna be called ‘Lil Gems’ , a range of simple but effective beauty products to help everyday busy women keep our skin & hair looking and feeling fresh. A range that’ll even be perfect post workout! If you’d like to get involved and know more about Lil’ Gems please DM me your email, or click on the link in my bio to sign up. I’m so excited to be on this journey and I hope you guys love it too! Lots of love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Atkinson has already been inundated with positive comments. One fan said: “Signed up! I’m a 50+ a busy foster care & somehow I’ve lost myself along the way. This may be the boost I need,” whilst another person wrote: “Look forward to learning more about this. I’m also turning 40 this year so will look out for this.”

Gemma Atkinson who is a mum of two, Mia and Thiago, and partner to Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Márquez, recently received praise for showing her C-section scar and talking about the aftermath of her second birth. She took to Instagram and said: “The amount of messages I get from new mums asking is it normal for them to be sore & swollen after a section is unbelievable.

“A C-section is a BIG operation. It’s essentially birth & abdominal surgery. They cut through 7 layers to get your baby out and in my opinion there unfortunately there isn’t any information about the after care.

“I was bruised, swollen & tender for a while with both mine, and I didn’t even contemplate exercising until around 15 weeks PP, it just isn't worth it.” Gemma also went on to relay the shock she first had when seeing her scar and said: “I know some women who are so upset at having to have a section they can’t even look at their scar. When my bandages first came off, I was shocked at the mess my tummy was in. It hurt when I caught, sneezed, had a poo and when I held Mia & Thiago, I couldn’t even open the fridge without being in pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad