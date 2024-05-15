Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmerdale stars will be swapping the ‘Woolpack for the woodland’ in sustainability pledge

Emmerdale is about to celebrate its 10,000th episode. The ITV soap was previously called Emmerdale Farm and first aired on October 16 1976. It was originally commissioned for just 26 episodes but TV fans loved the show so much it has continued for over four decades.

To mark the milestone episode which will air on Wednesday May 22, the team have announced a sustainability pledge to the local community. Emmerdale is filmed in Harewood Estate near Leeds, Yorkshire and as a way to give back to the community they are getting involved in a nature project.

In a press release Head of production Nader Mabadi explained: “Our studios and village are a large part of the community, helping us beam the beautiful Yorkshire Dales to countries across the world, and all of us on the team are grateful to the Leeds and the wider Yorkshire communities for their continued support over the last 52 years of filming Emmerdale in the region.

“With this in mind, we thought a great way to celebrate our 10,000 milestone would be to pay that support forward, by making a sustainable contribution to the local environment in helping with the woodland project near to our village."

He added “This summer, the Emmerdale production team are swapping the Woolpack for the woodland and, under the guidance of Dr Cat Scott and Dr Thomas Sloan from the University of Leeds, we will be helping with the maintenance of 10,000 young trees on site, ensuring the beauty of our part of the world is retained for generations to come.”

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.