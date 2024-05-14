Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Wolfenden takes on new role after leaving Emmerdale with on screen ex Roxy Shahidi

Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden has taken on a new role after leaving the soap. The actor, 44, played David Metcalfe for almost two decades but left the ITV soap in 2023.

Matthew revealed on Instagram stories that he has landed a new role. He will be partnering with on screen ex Roxy Shahidi who plays Leyla Harding. The pair announced they will be hosting a brand new podcast called ‘Celebrity Side Hustles’.

In the picture Matthew showed recording equipment with an image of the pair and the logo. He wrote: “Hosted by two fools (and besties)" before tagging himself and Roxy in it.” According to The Sun the podcast will see them discuss what celebrities get up to outside of their day jobs.”

After leaving Emmerdale Matthew went on to play Buddy the Elf in the West End prosecution of Elf. Elsewhere Roxy is currently starring in ITVBe’s Drama Queens which takes viewers behind the scenes of soap stars' everyday lives.

In April the actor revealed he had undergone major surgery on his knee. At the time he thanked everyone at Harrogate District Hospital and personal trainer girlfriend Heather Scott-Martin for playing nurse.

It was first reported that Matthew was dating the personal trainer in December 2023, a month after he announced his split from Charley Webb. The former Emmerdale co-stars were married for five years and share three children.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

