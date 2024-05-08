Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ITV aired a special episode of Emmerdale this week following Tom King’s physical abuse storyline towards his new wife Belle. The special episode which aired on Monday May 6 saw Tom (James Chase) become violent towards Belle.

After the dinner party had ended Tom questioned his wife about her taking contraception. Believing she was lying he pushed her hand under the boiling hot water tap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the couple got married Tom’s coercive and controlling behaviour has worsened. Now fans think they have worked out a new twist in the storyline which could mean Tom has been lying to everyone since he returned to the Dales.

Veterinarian Tom wrongly diagnosed a dog with cancer after finding a lump on its body. He told the owner there was nothing more he could do so the dog would have to be put to sleep. It later turned out that it wasn’t a tumour after all and just an abscess but Tom had already prepped the dog to be put down.

Co-worker Vanessa Woodfield called Tom out on the mis-diagnosis and even questioned his abilities. But soap fans think they have worked out another one of Tom’s lies and predict he isn’t actually a real vet after all.

Taking to social media platform X one person wrote: “Is Tom even a vet at all?” Another added: “This proves that Tom is seriously sick. He may well have hurt animals when he was a child and only became a 'vet' just so he could 'cure' them. The character has gone too far. We've seen enough.”

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.