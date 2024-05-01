Emmerdale Spoilers: ITV Soap reveals Nicky Milligan's life hangs in the balance after car crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emmerdale Spoilers ahead* ITV soap Emmerdale has shared first look images of a car crash involving Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) and Ethan Anderson (Emile John).
Suni Sharma calls boyfriend Nicky after he spots one of the men who was involved in the homophobic attack in a bar. Nicky decides to go and pick him up but Ethan points out he has drunk too much so Ethan gets behind the wheel instead.
Whilst driving Ethan sees a police car and begins to worry that he could be over the limit too. He then loses control of the car and crashes leaving them both unconscious. Ethan gains consciousness and pulls Nicky out of the car but runs off when he sees another vehicle approaching.
Earlier this month Emmerdale's producer Laura Shaw teased the upcoming storyline. According to Digital Spy Laura spoke at a press conference and said: “We're going to see an accident happen that's going to affect two big family groups. It's going to connect those two family groups together, and we're going to see somebody in very serious medical jeopardy.
“Whether they live or die, we will have to see. What I can tell you is that the ripples and repercussions from that accident will be very long-lasting and life-changing for a number of our villagers.”
The car crash episode will air on Thursday May 9. Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.