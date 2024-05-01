Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emmerdale Spoilers ahead* ITV soap Emmerdale has shared first look images of a car crash involving Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) and Ethan Anderson (Emile John).

Suni Sharma calls boyfriend Nicky after he spots one of the men who was involved in the homophobic attack in a bar. Nicky decides to go and pick him up but Ethan points out he has drunk too much so Ethan gets behind the wheel instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst driving Ethan sees a police car and begins to worry that he could be over the limit too. He then loses control of the car and crashes leaving them both unconscious. Ethan gains consciousness and pulls Nicky out of the car but runs off when he sees another vehicle approaching.

Earlier this month Emmerdale's producer Laura Shaw teased the upcoming storyline. According to Digital Spy Laura spoke at a press conference and said: “We're going to see an accident happen that's going to affect two big family groups. It's going to connect those two family groups together, and we're going to see somebody in very serious medical jeopardy.

“Whether they live or die, we will have to see. What I can tell you is that the ripples and repercussions from that accident will be very long-lasting and life-changing for a number of our villagers.”

The car crash episode will air on Thursday May 9. Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.