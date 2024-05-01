Emmerdale fans have been gripped by the sudden twist in events.

Emmerdale viewers were treated to a shocking relationship twist on Tuesday night, with intense scenes that had fans on the edges of their seats.

On the previous episode, a drunk Manpreet Sharma made advances towards personal trainer Billy Fletcher, attempting to kiss him, only to be vehemently rebuffed. During this time, Ella Forster organised a small gathering for the women of the village at The Woolpack to lift Manpreet's spirits. Manpreet has been under considerable stress lately, from dealing with a complaint from Ruby Fox-Miligan at the clinic to awkwardly turning down a proposal from her partner, Charles Anderson.

The evening of the gathering started off on an awkward note with the unexpected arrival of Charles' mother, Claudette Anderson, much to Manpreet's displeasure. However, Claudette eventually joined in and even indulged in an alcoholic beverage. As the evening progressed, fueled by drinks, Ella noticed Manpreet's flirtations with Billy at the bar.

She took Manpreet aside to discuss the matter, during which Manpreet confessed that her feelings for Billy were just a crush. Ella promised to keep this revelation a secret but warned Manpreet against taking things further.

Later that night, in a drunken state, Manpreet encountered Billy again and resumed her flirtatious behavior, even attempting to kiss him. Billy, who is married to Dawn Fletcher, reacted angrily and said: "What are you doing? Just because you and Charles aren't getting on, doesn't mean you can do this, now get a grip of yourself." Unbeknownst to them, Claudette witnessed the entire incident from the doorway.

In the subsequent episode on Tuesday, Manpreet felt remorseful and ashamed, while Ella reassured her that Charles didn't need to find out about the incident. However, Billy demanded an explanation, leading to Manpreet apologizing to him. Unfortunately, Charles overheard the conversation and confronted Manpreet, expressing his fury over her actions and accusing her of ruining everything. This confrontation ended with Charles storming out of their home, seemingly signaling the end of their relationship.