Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Things are about to get worse for Belle King in Emmerdale

Tom King and wife Belle were recently part of a landmark ‘dinner party’ episode alongside Rhona and Marlon in Emmerdale. Now it seems that life for the newlyweds is about to get worse as Tom’s (James Chase) coercive behaviour escalates.

*Emmerdale Spoilers ahead* In upcoming scenes Tom will isolate Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) from her family in an ongoing abuse storyline. Tom is furious when he finds Belle chatting to Lydia and Mandy on the puppy cam. He overhears a conversation between them where they playfully make fun of him behind his back. They are completely unaware that he is listening to every single word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom arrives back at the house and Belle is happy that he is being nice to Lydia and Mandy but worries that he may not be being genuine. Soon after they leave Tom goes back to being mean and turns on Belle.

In a complete U-turn of events next week will see Belle turn on Tom after he makes a harsh comment about her late mother Lisa Dingle. Belle is fuming and pushes her husband over in the street as the villagers watch on. Will Tom frame Belle and make out that he’s a victim of domestic abuse?

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline: 24/7 service: 0808 2000 247.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.